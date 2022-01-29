Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KWR traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.61. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

