Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

PLUG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 25,525,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,219,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

