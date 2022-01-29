Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

