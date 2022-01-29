Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,387. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

