Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

