Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.08. Centene posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,488,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $77.27. 2,246,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,020. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

