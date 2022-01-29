Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $631.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.94 million and the highest is $635.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

