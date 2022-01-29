Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.86. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.