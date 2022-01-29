Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.