Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $80.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $317.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $340.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

