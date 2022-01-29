Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $685.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.41 million and the lowest is $681.91 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,831 shares of company stock worth $56,752,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.95. 3,136,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,832. Etsy has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.