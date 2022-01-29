Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.58 million, with estimates ranging from $3.82 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,256. Anterix has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

