Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Z has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

