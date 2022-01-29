Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

