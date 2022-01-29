XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.97

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 19607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.