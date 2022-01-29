XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $115.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

