XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XPAX stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

