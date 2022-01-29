XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts have also commented on XOS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

