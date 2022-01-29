Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, the ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges are likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results. Additionally, increased logistics and component costs are expected to weigh on profitability.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.95. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

