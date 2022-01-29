Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Dale Murray Buys 311 Shares of Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Dale Murray acquired 311 shares of Xero stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$115.45 ($82.46) per share, with a total value of A$35,904.02 ($25,645.73).

Dale Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Dale Murray acquired 375 shares of Xero stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$113.45 ($81.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,543.00 ($30,387.86).

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

