WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $82.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WPP by 340.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

