WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $82.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.