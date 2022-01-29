World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of WWE opened at $48.70 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

