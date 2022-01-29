Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,485,250 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,485,250 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.