Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.50 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

