Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

