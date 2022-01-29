Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after buying an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 186,773 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

