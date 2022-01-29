Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $609.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

