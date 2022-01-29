Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

