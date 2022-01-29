Wintrust Investments LLC Has $709,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

