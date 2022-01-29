Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 4,764 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

