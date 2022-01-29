Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,097,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after buying an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

