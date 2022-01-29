Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.53 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.