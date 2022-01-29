WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 4.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,225,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,891,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.