Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WLMIY opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

