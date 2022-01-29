William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$986.61 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total transaction of C$646,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,800. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729 in the last 90 days.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

