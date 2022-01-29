William Blair Comments on AT&T Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

