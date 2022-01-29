Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

