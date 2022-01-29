Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.08. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,539 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.