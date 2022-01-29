WeTrust (TRST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,615.01

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $729,615.01 and $72.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

