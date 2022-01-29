Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.