Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

