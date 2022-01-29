Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.