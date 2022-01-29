Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.