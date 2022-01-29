Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 297,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

