West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $308,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

