WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

