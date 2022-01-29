Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

