Wells Fargo & Company Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $15.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

