Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $30.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

