Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.