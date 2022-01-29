Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

