WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, dropped their price target on WeCommerce from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.